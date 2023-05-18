Sharwanand And Rakshita Shetty To Have Grand Wedding In Jaipur On June 3

Telugu Star Sharwanand is all set to tie the knot with Rakshita Shetty in a grand wedding ceremony on June 3 in Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The invitations for the wedding are already out. The pre-wedding celebrations are likely to begin on June 2. Not too long ago, there was speculation that the actor had called off his engagement with Rakshita. According to reports, Rakshita’s mehendi function will be held on June 2 and the Pelli Koduku on June 3.

The couple got engaged in January, this year and they had already planned a summer wedding. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, SS Karthikeya, Nithiin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rana Daggubati and Siddharth attended their engagement ceremony. It also said that the wedding will most likely be attended by Ram Charan along with his wife Upasna Kamineni.

Rakshita Reddy is reportedly a techie based in the United States. Her father Madhusudhan Reddy is a lawyer in Andhra Pradesh High Court, and her grandfather is politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

A few days ago, there were speculations that the couple had called it quits, leaving the fans in a state of confusion.

Sharwanand’s team came forward to address the matter and refuted the claims with Hyderabad Times. The team said, “It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshita have broken up; they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-day schedule in London and came back to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey.”

Sharwanand will be next seen in director Sriram Adittya’s next, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner People Media Factory.