Sharwanand To Play Trisha Krishnan's Son In Bro Daddy's Telugu Remake: Reports

Remakes of hit movies are very common these days and are appreciated by the audience. Sometimes, remakes even make more money than the original ones. Many remakes of movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and other industries are quite prevalent. One such remake is the Telugu film Bro Daddy which will be led by Chiranjeevi, one of the most successful and influential actors in Indian cinema.

Meena, who played the female lead role opposite Mohanlal in the original film, will reportedly be replaced by actress Trisha Krishnan for the role of Mohanlal’s wife in the Telugu version. The news of Trisha making a re-entry into Telugu cinema has created a buzz among her fans and Telugu movie viewers.

Since speculations about various roles are out, some people are trolling about the age factor. They are commenting on how a 40-year-old mother will fit in with the role of a 39-year-old son. Some are saying that it won’t look real on the screen. The mother-son duo on the screen will be a bit unique and everyone has to wait until the final release of the movie on the silver screen to see the outcome.

Sharwanand, who has signed on for the role of Chiranjeevi’s son, was previously offered to Sidhu Jonnalagadda, who refused the offer. According to reports, the roles have been finalised for various characters and accordingly, many changes have been made to the script. Some reports also claim that Chiranjeevi, instead of playing the father, might play the role of a big brother to Sharwanand. Actress Srileela is being considered for the role of Kalyani Priyadarshan from the original film, as per reports.

Trisha Krishnan, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu films, will be next seen in the film Leo which is expected to release on October 19. Apart from that, she has three other projects, including Ram, The Road and Sathuranga Vettai 2 whose release dates have not been announced yet.