SHASHI KAPOOR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Shashi Kapoor, one of the most talented and versatile actors in Indian cinema, was born on March 18, 1938. Known for his charming looks, and exceptional acting skills, Shashi Kapoor was a true gem of Bollywood. However, it was his deep baritone voice and impeccable dialogue delivery which made him stand out.

Throughout his career, Shashi Kapoor delivered some of the most memorable dialogues that are still etched in the hearts of his fans. Some of his iconic dialogues include “Mere paas Maa hai" from the popular film Deewar (1975), “Khwaab zindagi se kai zyada khubsoorat hote hai" from the movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) among others. He had a distinctive style of speaking which sounded soothing as well as powerful at the same time.

On the occasion of his 85th birth anniversary, let us take a nostalgic trip down memory lane and recall some of his timeless dialogues that continue to inspire generations of actors and movie-goers alike.

Mere paas Maa hai - Deewar (1975)

This iconic dialogue needs no introduction. Shashi Kapoor’s character Vijay Verma utters these words to his brother Ravi (played by Amitabh Bachchan), who questions his success in life. The dialogue is considered one of the most memorable lines in Bollywood. Not to mention, it is a forever green meme template. “Car se aane wale aksar der se jate hai” - Deewar

Another Shashi Kapoor’s dialogue from the film Deewar which became quite popular among masses was - “Car se aane wale aksar der se jate hai.” Deewar, released in 1975, was directed by Yash Chopra and written by Salim-Javed. “Khwaab zindagi se kai zyada khubsoorat hote hai" - Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

The dialogue “khwaab zindagi se kai zyada khubsoorat hote hai" is from the 1978 film “Satyam Shivam Sundaram" directed by Raj Kapoor and starred Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. In the movie, Shashi Kapoor’s character Rajeev is a wealthy businessman who falls in love with the beautiful but disfigured Roopa. “Yeh mat socho ke desh tumhe kya deta hai, yeh socho ke tum desh ko kya de sakte ho” - Roti, Kapda aur Makaan (1974)

Shashi Kapoor delivers this dialogue in a scene where he is addressing a group of young people. The iconic statement evokes patriotism and is often quoted even today as a reminder of the responsibilities of citizenship and the importance of contributing to society. The dialogue as well as the film Roti, Kapda aur Makaan are a Bollywood classic. “Iss duniya me aadmi insaan ban jaye toh badi baat hai" - Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Another memorable dialogue of Shashi Kapoor is - “Iss duniya me aadmi insaan ban jaye toh badi baat hai" from the movie Kabhi Kabhie. It roughly translates to “In this world, if a man becomes a human being, it’s a big deal". Kabhie Kabhie was a 1976 Indian romantic musical drama directed and produced by Yash Chopra. The story of Kabhie Kabhie was written by Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra.

