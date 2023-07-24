Shatrughan Sinha Reunites With Mumtaz At A Bash; Calls Her 'Most Desirable' And A 'Very Dear Friend'

Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam celebrated their wedding anniversary and paid tribute to late actor Sanjeev Kumar with a get-together. The bash also had veteran actor Mumtaz and Siddharth Kak from Surabhi in attendance. Shatrughan Sinha shared pictures from the celebration on Twitter.

Sharing the pictures, the veteran actor wrote, “Just a couple of days back was a family get together with many close friends, Superstar, most desirable, famous actress par excellence, a very dear friend, Lady Mumtaz, talented Indian television producer, presenter, Surabhi fame, a great intellectual Siddharth Kak, so called ‘tycoon’ Surinder Kikku Wadhwani, distinguished guests and elites."

He added, “All collected together to remember and wish friend, philosopher, guide, great actor, fine human being in true sense late and great our loving ‘Hari Bhai (brother)’ Sanjeev Kumar and also celebrate our anniversary along with my elder brother Dr Lakshman Sinha, his gracious wife Mrs Geeta Sinha and our children. My bestest half @PoonamSinha played the perfect hostess as usual. A memorable and refreshing evening…”

From time to time, Mumtaz, too, treats her fans with pictures from her gatherings with film celebrities. Recently, she shared photos of a party where she reunited with former filmmaker Salim Khan, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon, Reena Roy, Khushboo Sundar and many others.

Shatrughan and Mumtaz have acted together in multiple films, including Khilona, where Shatrughan played a small role while Mumtaz was the female lead. On the other hand, Siddharth Kak is renowned for co-hosting the popular Doordarshan show Surabhi alongside Renuka Shahane, which aired from 1990 to 2001.