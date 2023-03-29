It’s been over a decade since Alia Bhatt made her debut with Student of the Year and she has been unstoppable ever since. Meanwhile, an old interview of her father Mahesh Bhatt resurfaced on social media recently. In this clip, Mahesh praised his daughter’s accomplishments and stated, “She is not an extension of her parents."

In an interview with Elle magazine, he said, “She is a fire of her own. Although I was a filmmaker, we always lived on the edge of the industry. Our home was not a hub for film parties. I made films to make a living, and these are the things that have gone into Alia’s consciousness. She works with ferocity and focus, but she also has deep empathy.”

He further added, “The world is full of spectators because it takes a lot of courage to be a performer. I have great respect for those who make films, take whatever comes their way, and then get up and start all over again. This is especially true for those who scale the dizzying heights of success when they’re so young. One minute Alia was the little girl who was putting cream on daddy’s feet for ₹500, and in two years she had made more money than I ever did in my 50 years as a filmmaker."

Another old interview of Alia Bhatt surfaced on social media in which the actress discussed her parents’ relationship, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The interview took place during the promotional tour for Alia’s 2019 film Kalank, in which she revealed that her father met her mother because he “had an extramarital affair." The Brahmastra actress also stated that she does not promote infidelity because she understands that “human nature is not always easy."

In 2019 Alia told The Asian Age, “My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don’t propagate it, but I understand the nature of humans it’s not always that easy and it is prevalent.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot. She will also co-star with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Alia is also working on Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here