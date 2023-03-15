Telugu actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh’s wedding has been a hot topic recently. On Friday, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony, attended only by their close friends and family members. However, a lot of news about Naresh-Pavitra Lokesh’s marriage has been going viral for the past few months. And now, Pavitra Lokesh’s first husband has commented on their wedding, causing a stir all over social media.

Pavitra Lokesh’s ex-husband Suchendra Prasad has made some shocking comments stating Pavitra loves luxury life and will do anything for that. “She is an opportunist," he added. He also said that she had a different plan in Naresh’s case. Suchendra Prasad further said that one day, Naresh too will understand her intentions. In the past, there were also reports that Suchendra Prasad said that Pavitra Lokesh is not a good person and that she has the mind to break down barriers, and can do anything for money.

However, four days ago, Naresh tweeted their wedding video. The clip went viral in no time. In the video, Naresh and Pavitra can be seen sitting at a beautifully decorated mandap in traditional wedding attire. The couple beamed with happiness as the wedding guests showered them with blessings. In the end, the couple was seen exchanging vows. Sharing the video the actor wrote, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in this new journey for us" in the caption. Watch the video here:

Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us🤗ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం రెండు మనసులు మూడు ముళ్ళు ఏడు అడుగులు 🙏 మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు - మీ #PavitraNaresh ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 10, 2023

Seeing the video, many users congratulated the newlyweds in the comment section.

This is actor Naresh’s fourth marriage and actress Pavitra Lokesh’s third. During the making of Sammohanam, Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh fell in love, as per reports. After that, she was often spotted attending the actor’s family get-togethers. She also attended the funerals of Vijaya Nirmala, Naresh’s mother and Krishna, his stepfather.

Pavitra Lokesh was first married to a software engineer but later they filed for a divorce. The actress then was in a live-in relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad and parted ways in 2018.

Read all the Latest Movies News here