Sheezan Khan was recently granted bail in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case. The actor has now reunited with his sisters Shafaqq Naaz and Falaq Naaz and is spending the auspicious day of Holi with them. Shafaqq and Falaq have taken to their Instagram handles to share an endearing family photo and also penned a note which read, “Shukaran sukoon. Thank you each and everyone who supported us and prayed for us #sheezankhanfamily #khansfamily.”

In the photo, the family donned their brightest smiles as they all sat together. The Ali Baba actor walked out of jail after two months. He was granted bail on Saturday by Vasai court. On coming out from the jail, he hugged his sisters and relatives. He refrained from talking to the media.

Earlier in an interview with Indian Express, Shafaqq shared that she went blank the moment she saw Sheezan walking out of the gates of the jail. “It was such a long wait and we had been waiting to have him with us. Just the fact that we could touch him, hug him meant so much to us. All these while when we visited him, we could only see him across a glass window and speak through an intercom. At that moment, everything just went blurry and all I wanted was to bring him back home.”

Last year on December 25, his co-star Tunisha’s mom accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. The Ali Baba actor has been granted bail on the surety amount of Rs 1 lakh and with conditions that he shouldn’t tamper with the evidence and cooperate with the judicial proceedings.

Sheezan Khan’s bail comes as a huge relief for his family including his sisters Shafaqq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, who had come out in support and justice for their brother. In an earlier statement, the sisters alleged a media trial in the case and asked if her brother is being attacked because of his religion. “For all the people demeaning Sheezan - ask yourself this - are you talking based on the situation, or are you talking out of hate for a religion? Or are you talking out of influence from previous events? Stay woke, people!" a part of their statement read.

