Sheezan Khan Hopes For 'Peace and Love' In FIRST Statement After Bail In Tunisha Sharma Case

Days after walking out of jail after getting bail in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, Sheezan Khan issued his first official statement on Monday. The actor took to his Instagram stories and thanked those ‘who stood by’ him and his family during their tough time. Khan also hoped for ‘peace and love’ as he also called his fans ‘my power’.

“A special thanks to everyone who stood by me and my family’s side! I am truly blessed to be loved by everyone!! Specially my supporters..You guys are not just fans you’re my power!! God bless you all! Peace and love," his statement read.

This comes a day after Sheezan also paid his first social media tribute to Tunisha and shared a video that was a compilation of the moments he spent with his former Ali Baba co-star. In the caption of his post, Khan penned down long poetry in Hindi and addressed Tunisha as ‘mine and only TUNNI’. Watch Sheezan Khan’s post here:

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma used to work together on the show, Ali Baba. However, Khan was arrested on December 25, 2022, a day after Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the makeup room of her show. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother accused Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. He was granted bail in March this year.

After Sheezan walked out of jail, his sister Shafaq Naaz opened up about what all they went through as a family in the last couple of months and talked about Khan’s condition. “I don’t think he even got the time to process things as everything happened in such a jiffy. He was also away from all of us in that jail. But he’s such a strong boy who dealt with everything patiently. It has taken a toll on him but he is standing strong and is at peace right now at home," she said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

