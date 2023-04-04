Shefali Jariwala Recalls Having 'Low Self-Esteem' As She Opens Up On Epilepsy

Shefali Jariwala took the nation by storm in the early 2000s with her debut in the music video of Kaanta Laga. She was aspiring to become a computer engineer but became a dance sensation in the country at the age of 20. Shefali later turned into a successful entrepreneur and her journey has been full of challenges, including her battle with epilepsy. Speaking about the same in a recent interview, Shefali opened up about how her health condition affected her life.

Talking to ETimes, Shefali Jariwala recalled how her seizures affected her studies and socializing. “I had my first seizure when I was 15, and for a decade, living with epilepsy was a challenge. Mood and anxiety disorders affected schoolwork and social functioning. At that age, expressing feelings of hopelessness and helplessness was impossible,” she said.

Shefali further revealed how she encountered ‘newer challenges’ as she grew up and added, “I had such low self-esteem. But as I grew older, there were newer challenges. The stress of having a seizure at an inappropriate time and place always loomed over my head, especially after ‘Kaanta Laga’ when I was shooting and performing on stage, travelling so much.”

The actress concluded by saying that medicines, a strong support system and positive changes in her lifestyle helped her throughout. Therefore, for the last 15 years, she has been seizure-free. Besides this, Shefali also mentioned that overcoming epilepsy has only made her mentally stronger and physically fitter.

Speaking of Shefali Jariwala’s work, she rose to fame with the song Kaanta Laga. She also starred in the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Shefali also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. She has also worked with Shreyas Talpade for ALT Balaji’s web series titled Baby Come Naa. Recently, the actress was seen in the short film Ouch 2 by Vaibhav Mutha. She co-starred with Sharman Joshi and Nidhi Bisht.

