Shehnaaz Gill And Raghav Juyal Are Living Together, Eagle-eyed Fans Make BIG Claim

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal’s rumoured relationship has created quite a buzz in town, after Salman Khan hinted about the same at the trailer launch of their much awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the actors have not addressed the speculations, rumours are rife that they are living-in together.

Many of their fan clubs have been sharing the news about them moving in together. Shehnaaz’s fans have even made the hashtag of their name, which is RagNaaz, and are claiming that they are happy in a live-in relationship. Their videos are adding more fuel to the fire. At the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch, the duo looked extremely friendly and posed together.

When the host asked Shehnaaz whether she was nervous while shooting for the big film, Salman intervened and said, “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao." To which, Shehnaaz responded, “Kar gayi." Salman further added, “And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much.” The Kick actor seemingly hinted about Shehnaaz being stuck in an emotional dilemma post the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla.

Earlier, when there were reports of Shehnaaz and Raghav dating each other, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actress had slammed the news and called it baseless and untrue.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, the film is all set to release on April 21st. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama and romance.

