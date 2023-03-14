Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma graced the recent episode of Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. He was seen promoting his film, Zwigato, which will hit theatres on March 17. During his interaction with the Punjabi heartthrob, Kapil revealed how his team tried multiple times to invite Shehnaaz Gill on their show but they have not been successful so far.

“A lot many people tweet and ask, ‘Shehnaaz Gill ko aap apne show pe kab bulaeinge? (When will you invite Shehnaaz Gill to your show)’. Earlier I thought maybe you had a contract with the channel when you were doing Bigg Boss. After that also, you must have received calls from our end," Kapil shared.

To this, Shehnaaz admitted that even though she has received several calls from Kapil’s team, she wants to grace the show only to promote her big project. “Like you are here to promote your big movie. I feel, I want to grace The Kapil Sharma Show in a similar way," she said.

When Kapil shared that she can grace the show otherwise as well, a surprised Shehnaaz asked if ‘faltu log’ are also allowed on his show. “Matlab faltu log bhi aa sakte hai aapke show par (Means jobless people can also grace your show)?" Kapil replied to this by saying ‘yes’.

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Shehnaaz Gill is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid this year. Besides this, Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s directorial ‘100%’ in which she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. She will also be joining Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for ‘Thank You For Coming’. However, it has not been officially announced so far.

Meanwhile, during the interaction, Shehnaaz also revealed how she was ‘shocked’ when she saw Kapil Sharma’s ‘serious act’ in Zwigato trailer. She also shared how she had also dropped a message to Kapil after watching the trailer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here