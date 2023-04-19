Shehnaaz Gill Caught Using 'Fake' Instagram Profile; Salman Seen in Search History; Photos Go Viral

Shehnaaz Gill has sent the internet into a frenzy after she was allegedly caught using what netizens are describing as “a fake account" on Instagram. A series of screenshots of Shehnaaz allegedly using an Instagram profile, which goes by the handle nehsingh3672, has gone viral on social media.

While Shehnaaz’s face is not visible in these screenshots, a Reddit post claims that the paparazzi caught her in the act while she was heading back home in her car. The viral post also claimed that Salman Khan was seen on the search history of Shehnaaz’s alleged fake account. Interestingly, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will release on April 21.

The Reddit post read: “Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ (Salman Khan) in the search history and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22)."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is currently making headlines for Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While speaking to the media in Mumbai recently, Shehnaaz spoke about her experience of working with Salman in the Hindi film industry. “He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi."

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She grew close to Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss house and even expressed her love for him on multiple occasions. They were very fond of each other but never officially confirmed their relationship. Sidharth Shukla died in September 2021.

