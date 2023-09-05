Shehnaaz Gill Cracks Up Shilpa Shetty In BTS From Her Show, Fans Say 'Your Laughter Is Infectious'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shehnaaz Gill often goes viral on social media for her kind attitude and adorable looks. Shehnaaz went viral again on Tuesday after a behind-the-scenes video with Shilpa Shetty Kundra from her talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill started making rounds on the internet. She looked beautiful in a printed off-shoulder top paired with denims, while Shilpa rocked an Indo-western ensemble - a yellow, backless top with matching wide-legged pants. Shehnaaz, known for her happy-go-lucky nature, kept whispering something into Shilpa’s ears cracking her up! The video is now going viral on the internet.

Shehnaaz had also shared photos from the chat with Shilpa on her Instagram with a sweet note. She had written, “Had the immense pleasure of having fitness queen and a wonderful human @theshilpashetty on my show! Watch out for this one on #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill soon."

Shilpa Shetty’s next, Sukhee, tells the story of Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi homemaker, and her group of friends who embark on a journey to Delhi for their school reunion, two decades after graduation. As they reunite, Sukhee finds herself transported back to her 17-year-old self, navigating a myriad of experiences and emotions. This journey marks her transition, shifting from her roles as a wife and mother to rediscovering her own identity as a woman once more.

Shehnaaz Gill’s next is Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani, directorial debut, Thank You For Coming. The film, set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 15, also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Dolly Singh and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.