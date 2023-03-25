Shehnaaz Gill is set to start her journey in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even before the film’s release, the Bigg Boss 13 star is already winning hearts with her exquisite style sense. On Friday, March 24, the actress graced the red carpet of an award show in Mumbai which was also attended by several other celebs including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor among others.

Shehnaaz Gill stole the show as she posed for the paparazzi in a black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown also had transparent fabric around the neckline and sleeves. Shehnaaz also added black opera gloves to complete her look. The actress sported a sleek pulled-back hairdo and accessorised her outfit with a pair of studded earrings and a golden bracelet. To give some sharpness to her look, she wore subtle shimmery makeup with nude eyeshadow.

However, a large number of users expressed disappointment with Shehnaaz’s look. “Yr itni pyari ladki ka itna horrible make up kiya kisne h? Ye koi Halloween party chal rahi h kya be," one of the users wrote. Another person shared, “I luv this girl… Look doesn’t matter to me..😍 Their makeup artist and stylists keep on experimenting .. sometimes it is yay or nay.. so it’s ok.." “Iske dress kaun suggest karta hai? Akkal nahi hai?" a third comment read.

Shehnaaz is awaiting the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in April. The actress is actively promoting the film on her social media platforms. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz announced the release of the third song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Jee Rahe The Hum. The song features Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge romancing on screen. Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie will be released on April 21.

Besides this, Shehnaaz Gill will also appear in Sajid Khan’s 100 percent and Thank You For Coming starring Karan Boolani and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress also hosts a celebrity talk show called Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill on YouTube.

Read all the Latest Movies News here