Shehnaaz Gill Ignores Questions About Salman Khan's Appearance On Her Show, Is She Keeping It a Secret?
Shehnaaz Gill Ignores Questions About Salman Khan's Appearance On Her Show, Is She Keeping It a Secret?

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 16:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill was asked about Salman Khan appearing on her show. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Is Shehnaaz Gill hosting Salman Khan on her show? Here's what she has to say.

Shehnaaz Gill seemed to ignore a question about Salman Khan appearing on her talk show. We all know that Shehnaaz hosts fun interviews with various celebrities for her popular talk show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Over the weeks, we’ve seen her host Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more recently, Kapil Sharma. However, everyone wants to know if Shehnaaz will host Salman Khan on the show.

The paparazzi spotted Shehnaaz at the Zwigato screening last night and took a chance to ask about Salman’s appearance on the show. However, Shehnaaz appeared to turn a deaf ear towards it. “Who is going to be the next guest on your show?" a paparazzo asked Shehnaaz. The actress replied, “This is a nice question," adding that it is going to be a surprise to everyone. “Will it be Salman Khan?" a paparazzo asked but Shehnaaz appeared to ignore the question at first. A paparazzo tried to ask her again, asking when she will bring Salman on the show, and she replied, “You tell me…"

While she has hinted that it is a surprise, we wonder if she is keeping Salman’s appearance on the show under tight wraps. The speculation of Salman appearing on the show comes as the actors are starring together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz makes her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-led film. Before the film releases, fans are hoping to see Salman take a seat on her show.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was all praise for Zwigato. After the screening, she took to Twitter and praised the film. “Today I have witnessed a complete new side to India’s funny man who is always smiling and ensuring everyone’s laughter. What a performance,loved every minute of the film.Great story, wonderfully directed and an amazing cast. #Zwigato is a must watch! @kapilsharma @shahanagoswami."

