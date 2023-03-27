Shehnaaz Gill looked every bit gorgeous, as she recently graced the red carpet of an award show, appearing a “beauty in black”. Now, the actress has shared a video from the event, where she made several heads. Posting a video of her look, Shehnaaz is seen dishing out some black beauty vibes in her velvet gown with a thigh-high slit. She shared the video with jazz music being played in the background. In the video, the Honsla Rakh actress can be seen posing in the chicest velvet ensemble that came from the shelves of London’s fashion house Room 24.

Called the Samantha dress, the black gown features stretchable velvet and strategically placed mesh cutouts, which stunningly flaunted Shehnaaz’s physique. Giving it all a final touch, Shehnaaz carried a puffy front and a sleek loose hairstyle. While the actress shared the video without any caption, her fans couldn’t help but love her elegance in her latest post. Several users bombarded the comments section with appreciating her look. One user commented, “Beauty in black.” Another wrote, “Hollywood beauty vibes.” A third user commented, “You make me speechless with your looks.” A fourth fan commented, “Someone said right. You are a work of art.”

Just a day back, Shehnaaz shared a series of stills giving a glance at her whole look. While sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, “When the look is effortless slay!!!” and we can’t agree more. Needless to say, Shehnaaz’s post was an instant hit among her fans and followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is currently seen hosting her YouTube chat show Desi Vibes. The actress is geared up to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Apart from Salman and Shehnaaz, Farhad Samji’s directorial also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in prominent roles. It is also said that Ram Charan will be seen doing a cameo in the movie.

The film will hit theatres this April. Other than this, Shehnaaz will also be seen in Sajid Khan’s upcoming comedy movie 100%, wherein she will share the screen space with John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Apart from this, the actress also has Karan Boolani’s Thank You For Coming with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here