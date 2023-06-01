CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Shehnaaz Gill Is Keeping Her Body 'Calm and Relax' and These Pics Are Proof
Shehnaaz Gill Is Keeping Her Body 'Calm and Relax' and These Pics Are Proof

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 15:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill recently returned from Thailand.

Shehnaaz Gill recently returned from Thailand. (Photo: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

After making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and enjoying a vacation in Thailand, Shehnaaz Gill is now back to routine. The actress, who often shares glimpses of her behind-the-camera life with fans, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and dropped a series of pictures from her morning yoga session.

In the photos, Shehnaaz can be seen practicing yoga in an outdoor setting. She is seen streaching her hands and legs in the first picture whereas another click features the actress with closed eyes and folded hands. “Letting my body calm and relax," the caption of Shehnaaz’s post reads.

Reacting to Shehnaaz’s post, one of the fans wrote, “The reason behind the glow: Staying positive & doing yoga". Another user called her ‘super gorgeous’. “Your face is glowing differently," a third comment read.

Shehnaaz Gill recently returned from Thailand. Last week, the actress shared a video which was a compilation of happy moments that she spent at the island nation. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen posing on a sea-side in a gorgeous hot outfit. Another scene featured the actress taking a bath in a pool. She was also be seen playing with water and taking a walk and jumping around on beach.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Next, Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead. However, not much details about it are known as of now.

