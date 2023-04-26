Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She might not have had a prominent screen time in it but has caught the attention of her fans and audience with her charismatic presence. She will next be seen headlining 100%, a film touted to be about love, marriage, family and spies, co-starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. As per reports, Shehnaaz is also a part of filmmaker Rhea Kapoor’s next production, which stars Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. And along with Bollywood, Shehnaaz wants to continue working in the Punjabi film industry.

However, during the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, she had revealed that the Punjabi industry had “cut me off completely" and that she was not called for her own movie’s premiere and it made her cry. In an exclusive interaction with News18 Showsha, Shehnaaz tells us that they might have side-lined her but given a chance, she would love to do more Punjabi films in near future. “Of course, I’ll do more Punjabi films if offers come my way. If they approach me, I’ll definitely go for it. I’m not like them. I’m not going to cut them off. My priority is a good script,” she states.

Apart from Punjabi films, she earned a name for herself in the Punjabi music industry with her songs and music videos. But Shehnaaz shares that though she loves music, becoming a professional singer isn’t her priority as of now. “Singing is more like a hobby for me. I don’t sing professionally. But I know that if I work hard on it, I can become a professional singer too. I want to act first,” says the Bigg Boss star.

Shehnaaz might not have won the reality show but she, inarguably, emerged as the most popular contestant. It’s no surprise that she’s one of the most sought-after names in show business today and with an Instagram follower base of about 15 million, she’s the nation’s latest obsession. Does she believe that she has become a brand today? “People say that I have. Maybe that’s because of my fans and their love for me. Having said that, I think I’m not a brand in my own eyes yet. I want to keep working and do more projects throughout my life,” she says candidly.

However, she’s confident that the day is not far when she will emerge as numero uno in her field. “I do have the confidence to say that I’m the best and I know that someday, I’ll become a brand. Keeping that in mind, I want to continue doing the best work,” remarks the Honsla Rakh (2021) actor.

But what makes her the sensation that she is today? “I’m a unique personality. Not everyone is like me. I haven’t met anybody like me so far. If I do, it would be so much fun! My friends are very different from me,” expresses Shehnaaz. Quiz her if she has any friends in Bollywood and she points out, “I don’t have any special friends in the film industry.” ​

