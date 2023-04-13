Shehnaaz Gill Learning Tamil From Rakul Preet Singh is the Cutest Thing You Will See on Internet

Shehnazz Gill who’s all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is also a talk show host for her show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz’. Many popular stars have appeared for the same. Rakul Preet Singh who was also a guest at the show taught Shehnaaz to speak Tamil. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the video, Shehnaaz asks, ‘Tamil Mein Bolna Kuch Mujhe’ to which Rakul says, ‘aperi irikingke’ (how are you) to which Shehnaaz asks, how do we say, I’m fine. To which the Runway 34 actress says, ‘Nalla irke’. The actors looked cute conversing.

Watch the video :

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film will be releasing on April 21st. Earlier at the trailer launch, the actress opened up about her experience of working in the film and thanked Salman Khan for trusting her with the film. “When I had gone to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told, ‘Ye kaunsi bachchi leke aaye hai, we don’t want to shoot with her. Take her back.’ I came back and cried a lot at home, that I’ve been rejected. My mom told me why am I crying, one day I would be in a Salman Khan film. Sir gave me a chance and proved that mom’s words always come true,” she added.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, in an interview with Connect FM Canada, the actress opened up about the things she learnt from Salman Khan. “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama and romance.

