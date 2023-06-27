Shehnaaz Gill Looks Chic In Pink Skirt, Black Top As She Gets Papped With Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shehnaaz Gill turned heads with her impeccable style as she was spotted alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the city today. The duo was captured by the paparazzi, creating a buzz among fans. Both will be coming together for a music video titled Yaar Ka Saatya Hua Hai. The poster was out on Monday.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the Bigg Boss fame star never fails to make a style statement. Shehnaaz Gill’s latest appearance showcased her ability to effortlessly blend trendiness with sophistication. The vibrant pink skirt, coupled with a classic black top, highlighted her innate fashion flair and left onlookers in awe. Nawazuddin Siddiqui opted for formal. The stars will feature in a music video together and fans are going gaga about it. Nawazuddin, on Sunday, took to Instagram to share the news with fans and also tagged Shehnaaz. The actor shared the poster of his and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video. The album is named Zohrajabeen, and the song is sung by B Praak. Directed by Arvindr Khaira, the song is set to release on July 3.

Watch the video here:

In the poster, Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in a yellow salwar suit while Nawazuddin donned a leather jacket up on a floral shirt and also a muffler. Both Shehnaaz and Nawazuddin can be seen with serious expressions on their faces.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in Tiku Weds Sheru. The film revolves around Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling actor in Mumbai trying to make ends meet with his career. His family finds him a bride, Tiku (Avneet), who dreams of becoming an actor. She appears to say yes to the marriage only because of her dreams to move out of Bhopal and find a footing in Bollywood in Mumbai. The two get married and a series of events unfold thereafter.

As for Shehnaaz Gill, she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside actors like Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Pooja Hegde and others.