'Shehnaaz Gill Lost Interest In Marriage After Sidharth Shukla'; Old Video of Actress' Father Goes Viral

Amid rumours that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are living together, an old video of the former’s father has surfaced online in which he can be heard saying that his daughter has lost interest in marriage after Sidharth Shukla’s death.

‘Shehnaaz Gill Lost Interest In Marriage’

In the video that has now resurfaced on social media, Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh can be seen talking about how his daughter is only focusing on work as of now. He went on to say Shehnaaz has lost interest in marriage and is keeping herself busy with work so that she does not keep thinking about sad things.

“She is very serious about her work. She is taking up a new project almost everyday" he said and then added, “I think, she has no plans about marriage after Sidharth Shukla’s death."

Shehnaaz Gill-Raghav Juyal Living Together?

The old video has resurfaced at a time when reports of Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal living together have also been making headlines. It all started after the two recently attended Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch and looked extremely friendly together.

Last year also, the reports of Shehnaaz dating Raghav made headlines. However, back then, the actress had angrily reacted to the rumours and had lashed out at those spreading ‘false’ news. “Why does media lie every time? If we are spotted with someone, then we are meant to be in a relationship, it isn’t true. So the media doesn’t make sense at times, I will get hyper now," she had said as quoted by India Today.

When Shehnaaz Gill Said She Does Not Believe In Marriage

In February this year, Shehnaaz was talking to Bhuvan Bam on her show ‘Desi Vibes’ when she revealed that she does not believe in marriage as of now. “Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun," the actress said.

