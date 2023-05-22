Shehnaaz Gill Poses Au Naturel In Photos From Phuket; Fans Recall 'Sidharth Always Like Her Sans Makeup...'

Shehnaaz Gill is spending some quality time in Thailand. Earlier today, the actress dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle which share several glimpses of her vacation. It is a compilation of happy moments that Shehnaaz spent at the island nation. Sporting a blue crop top with a matching maxi skirt, Shehnaaz posed by the beach as she lounged on a huge swing. The actress looked stunning as she enjoyed a day at the beach, soaking up the sun. A series of pictures captured her blissful moments, with one shot captured her joy as she playfully swung on a swing, radiating sheer happiness and relaxation.

“HIGH TIDES N GOOD VIBES (sic)," she wrote, sharing the pictures. Take a look at the post here:

In the photographs, Shehnaaz is not sporting an iota of makeup. One fan was quick to comment and recall that Sidharth Shukla liked her au naturel. “She looks beautiful without makeup sid always loved her without makeup," the user wrote. “Beautiful, serene, aesthetically pleasing captures," wrote another one.

Earlier, the actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle – a montage of the fun moments on vacation.In the video, Shehnaaz could be seen posing on a sea-side in a gorgeous outfit. Another scene featured the actress having fun in a pool. She can also be seen playing with water and taking a walk and jumping around on beach. Sharing the clip on her social media handle, Shehnaaz wrote, ‘happiness’ along with a dolphin, sun and a wave emoji. Watch the video here:

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Reportedly, she has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.