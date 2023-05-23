Shehnaaz Gill Admits She's Ready to Fall in Love, Says 'Pyaar Mein Dhoka Milega...'

Shehnaaz Gill is ready to fall in love again but it is not for her heart. The actress, speaking with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, said that her heart craves for love for the sake of her career. It is no secret that Shehnaaz was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla. Following his death, Shehnaaz stepped away from the spotlight for a while before returning stronger. Salman Khan had recently also urged her to move on.

Hosting Nawazuddin on her chat show, Shehnaaz was speaking about her life goals when the actor asked her what does her heart really want. “Ek cheez batao jo dil se karna chahti ho (tell me one thing you want from the bottom of your heart).” Shehnaaz took a minute to think before replying, “Pyaar (love).”

“Ho jayega woh bhi (it’ll happen),” Nawaz replied after a laugh. Shehnaaz added, “Agar pyaar hoga, pyaar mein dhoka milega, dhoka milega tab meri acting bahar ayegi (love hurts, but I’ll use the heartbreak in my acting).” The Gangs of Wasseypur star confessed he invites heartbreaks in life for it makes him perform better. Shehnaaz admitted she is a heartbreaker.

“Mera dhoka aisa hoga, rote rahoge, acting bhi nahi karoge. Chaubis ghante mere baare mein sochoge, main aisi paagal hoon… Sabka pyaar karne kaa tareeka alag hota hai, mera kuch zyada hi pure hai (When I break your heart, you won’t be able to do anything else, you’ll only cry for me, I’m that intense… Everyone loves in their own way, I’m very pure in my love),” she said.

Shehnaaz has refrained from speaking about Sidharth following his sudden death in September 2021. The actress chose to keep herself busy with work. Rumours sparked last month that Shehnaaz might be dating her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal. However, he clarified that there is no truth in these speculations.