Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Not Being Invited For Punjabi Film's Premiere; Says, 'Main Uss Din Bahut Royi...'

In a recent interview, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her journey from Punjabi films to co-starring with Salman Khan in her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the promotional activities, she spoke about how the Punjabi film industry had completely cut her off, and how not being invited to her own movie’s premiere had deeply affected her. Shehnaaz, during the interview, recalled a time when she was not invited to the premiere of one of her Punjabi films, although she did not specify which one. The actress made her debut in Punjabi cinema with Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017, and has since appeared in other films including Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, and Honsla Rakh.

She shared, “Ek baar maine ek movie pe kaam kiya tha second lead mein. And mujhe premiere pe bhi nahi bulaya tha, sari duniya ko bulaya tha, pura production house. Punjabi film thi. Main apni movie dekh kar nikli aur maine dekha sari photos and all ho rahi hain unki, premiere mein jo log the. Main uss din bahut royi gadi mein ja ke ki unhone mujhe call kiya, phir mujhe cancel kar diya. Mujhe tab bahut dukh hua tha ki mujhe nahi bulaya sab ko bulaya (For my Punjabi film’s premiere, everyone was called, but me. They asked me to come, and then cancelled on me. Post watching the film, I saw the cast posing for photographers as I left the theater. I remember crying as I sat in my car, wondering why was I not called, when everyone else was)."

Bigg Boss 13, Punjabi movies and a few music videos later, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her first Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan. Along with Shehnaaz, the film also features Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, and marks the debut of Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 21.

