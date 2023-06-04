Shehnaaz Gill Reveals 'Crying Inside' When Doctor Asked Her To Convert From Veg to Non-Vegetarian

Shehnaaz Gill, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently opened up about her struggles when she was advised by her doctor to eat non-vegetarian food. In conversation with Brahma Kumari’s BK Shivani during the Desi Vibes chat show, the actress revealed that she was crying from inside.

The former Bigg Boss contestant shared the video on her Instagram handle and it has been grabbing a lot of attention. In the video, Shehnaaz said that due to health reasons, she was advised to start having non-veg food. “I had a C3C5 problem and I couldn’t move my neck. My neck was tense. Because I was a vegetarian, the doctor encouraged me to begin eating non-veg. He advised me to eat non-vegetarian foods until I recovered. I had to consume that soup for a long time, and I was crying on the inside. I have gone back to eating vegetarian, but I was sad because I had to go back to eating non-veg food. I can do anything for my health and I thought it would save me.”

In the same video, BK Shivani told Shehnaaz that even the West believes in the saying “you are what you eat" and that non-vegetarian food “implies pain vibration".

Fans have been hailing Shehnaaz for her honest revelation. One of the fans wrote, “Full of motivational, peaceful and positive vibes. Beautiful episode Thank you Shehnaaz for this episode, God bless you , May all your dreams come true.” Another wrote, “Most awaited episode.”

Amid this, there are rumours that Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are allegedly dating. It all began after Salman was seen teasing the duo and hinting that there might be chemistry between the two at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch.

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s new film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also featured Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam.