Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Her Doctor Had Once Advised Her To Eat Non-Vegetarian Food, 'I Used To Cry Inside..'

Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity among the fans is truly unmatchable. Thanks to her on-screen performances, her social media presence and of course, her humble nature. The actress who recently made her Hindi debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan revealed in the latest episode of her show Desi Vibes that she was advised to consume non-vegetarian food for her medical condition.

While speaking with Brahma Kumari BK Shivani, Shehnaaz shared, “I had a C3C5 problem and I was not able to move my neck. I had a stiff neck. So the doctor advised me to start non-veg since I was a vegetarian. He told me to eat non-veg for some time until I heal. I had to drink that soup for a long time and I used to cry inside.”

BK Shivani promptly reacted by stating, “Today people in the West also say ‘You are what you eat.’ Non-veg means vibration of pain. Even if we talk about karma, just to get that taste or even for the health benefits, if someone has to die for us, it is not healthy for us, karma wise and vibrational-wise. It is the energy of death. Vegetarian food has a lot of proteins, search for the source of those proteins and go back to eating vegetarian.”

To this, Shehnaaz said, “I have gone back to eating vegetarian, but I was sad because I had to go back to eating non-veg food. I can do anything for my health and I thought it will save me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Next, Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead. However, not much details about it are known as of now.