Shehnaaz Gill Rocks A Red Suit, Spreads Cheer on Her Talk Show Set; Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shehnaaz Gill often goes viral on social media for her kind attitude and adorable looks. Shehnaaz went viral again on Tuesday after a behind-the-scenes video from her talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill started making rounds on the internet. She looked beautiful in a red sharara-style kurti set as she blew confetti at the camera. Netizens were instantly smitten by her charm.

One person commented, “‘Create your own sunshine always.’ Such a cutiepie she is Big Sparkling eyes n her smile took my heart love you Shehnaaz Gill ❤️❤️🙏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻" Another wrote, “kitni pyaari hai yaaaar ❤️"

“Queen is slaying 🔥🔥 day by day," another fan added. Reminiscing Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss stint, one fan commented, “The king of Bigg Boss title changes every season but the queen remains the same The OG Goat #ShehnaazGill"

After YouTuber Elvish Yadav was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Monday night, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram story to congratulate him. She wrote, “Congratulations @elvish_yadav on winning #BiggBossOTT2. You’ve definitely made history today…first ever wildcard contestant to win the show."

Shehnaaz will soon be seen in producer Rhea Kapoor’s Thank You For Coming. The film is being directed by Rhea’s husband, Karan Boolani. The ensemble cast also features Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Sushant Digvikr, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra among others.

The film was recently selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year. Dolly and Shibani jointly shared the film’s poster with the caption, “We are honoured to unveil our film #ThankYouForComing as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023!! @tiff_net See you at our gala premiere! #ThankYouForComingAtTIFF"