Salman Khan Asks Shehnaaz Gill To 'Move On', Is It a Cryptic Statement About Sidharth Shukla? Watch

Superstar Salman Khan and actress Shehnaaz Gill joined the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the trailer launch of the film. The actress, who became a household name in India with Bigg Boss 13, is making her Bollywood debut with the action-comedy film. Speaking about the film at the trailer launch, Shehnaaz was asked a few questions, one of which was about her being nervous. The question led to Salman Khan making a cryptic statement, urging Shehnaaz to ‘move on.’

As reported by India Today, the host asked Shehnaaz if she was nervous while shooting for the star-studded Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shehnaaz was preparing her answer when Salman intervened and said, “Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao,” to which Shenaaz replied, “kar gayi." The cryptic exchange appeared to be about her emotional state of mind after her rumoured boyfriend and close friend, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away suddenly in September 2021.

Answering the question posed, Shehnaaz said, “Nahi main nervous nahi hoti. But salman sir ke samne hota hi hai. Apne aap ko dekhkar mujhe bahut acha lag raha hai. I love myself. First thing is that you love yourself and then Salman sir. It feels really great to stand among such versatile and great actors who have achieved something or the other big in their life.”

“The proud moment is that I am standing behind him right now. I remember going on the sets of a music video in my life and the moment I went on the sets, I was rejected. The makers said who is this kid? And I was sent home. I cried a lot and then my mother told me that ‘don’t cry, one day you will work with Salman Khan’ and now I feel how my dreams have come true," she added.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features a star-studded cast, including Salman Khan himself, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari. The trailer promises a massy, action-packed experience in the cinemas.

