Shehnaaz Gill Stuns In An Oversized Shirt, Enjoys On The Beaches of Thailand In Latest Pics

Shehnaaz Gill recently visited Thailand to enjoy a vacation in the Island country. Even though the actress is back to India now, she took to her Instagram handle on Friday to drop a series of gorgeous pictures from her vacation.

In the clicks, Shehnaaz can be seen enjoying all by herself on the beaches of Thailand. She sported an oversized purple shirt and looked comfortable yet stylish. She paired the shirt with black shorts and multicoloured beach shoes. The actress ditched accessories and kept her tresses open. In some of the pictures, she can be seen posing amid the scenic backdrop of mountains. In other clicks, the actress can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile.

Reacting to Shehnaaz Gill’s pictures, one of the fans wrote, “You are natural beauty". “My dearest Sana, hope you had a great trip and are now feeling refreshed and rejuvenated..as they say work hard and party harder..it’s always great to take time off to enjoy wid friends and family," another comment read. Several other users also called the actress ‘cute’.

Earlier, Shehnaaz also shared a video which was a compilation of happy moments that she spent at the island nation. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen posing on a sea-side in a gorgeous hot outfit. Another scene featured the actress taking a bath in a pool. She was also be seen playing with water and taking a walk and jumping around on beach.

Shehnaaz’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.