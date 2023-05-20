CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » HOT! Shehnaaz Gill Takes Bath In Pool, Sizzles On Beach In Unseen Moments From Thailand Vacation; Watch
1-MIN READ

HOT! Shehnaaz Gill Takes Bath In Pool, Sizzles On Beach In Unseen Moments From Thailand Vacation; Watch

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 08:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Shehnaaz Gill’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz Gill is currently vacationing in Thailand and has been sharing several pictures on social media from her quality time at the island nation.

Shehnaaz Gill is spending some quality time in Thailand. On Friday night, the actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle which share several glimpses of her vacation. It is a compilation of happy moments that Shehnaaz spent at the island nation.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing on a sea-side in a gorgeous hot outfit. Another scene featured actress taking a bath in a pool. She can also be seen playing with water and taking a walk and jumping around on beach. Sharing the clip on her social media handle, Shehnaaz wrote, ‘happiness’ along with a dolphin, sun and a wave emoji. Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “I pray that God always keeps this girl happy and smiling." Another user shared, “Seeing her smile filled my heart with happiness, seeing her smile makes me happy and seeing her sad makes me sad too." “Keep Shining & spreading positivity," a third comment read.

Earlier also, Shehnaaz shared a series of hot pictures of herself in which she she was seen in a sexy red outfit as she striked sensuous poses on the beach. Check out here:

    Shehnaaz’s vacation to Thailand comes weeks after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the action-drama also starred Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles. Palak Tiwari also marked her Bollywood debut with the movie.

    Reportedly, Shehnaaz Gill has also been roped in to play a role in director Nikkhil Advani’s next film. In January this year, E-Times reported that the film will be a women-led movie that will also star Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

    first published:May 20, 2023, 08:25 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 08:45 IST