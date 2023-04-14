Shehnaaz Gill Tells Kapil Sharma She 'Blocked' Salman Khan's Number When He Called Her to Offer...

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress shares a close bond with Salman Khan, ever since her Bigg Boss stint. But did you know when Salman Khan offered her the film, she blocked his number?

While promoting the film in The Kapil Sharma Show, Shehnaaz shared that she was in Amritsar, when she received a call from an unknown number.

She shared, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film and that’s how I got the film.”

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film will be releasing on April 21. Earlier at the trailer launch, the actress opened up about about working in the film and also expressed her gratitude to Salman Khan for trusting her. “When I had gone to shoot for my first music video, I was rejected. I was told, ‘Ye kaunsi bachchi leke aaye hai, we don’t want to shoot with her. Take her back.’ I came back and cried a lot at home, that I’ve been rejected. My mom told me why am I crying, one day I would be in a Salman Khan film. Sir gave me a chance and proved that mom’s words always come true,” she added.

Earlier, in an interview with Connect FM Canada, the actress opened up about the things she learnt from Salman Khan. “From him, I’ve learnt to keep moving ahead. He has told me that I can go really far in life if I work hard. He motivates me a lot.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama and romance.

