Shehnaaz Gill Trolled For Grabbing A Fan's Phone; Netizens Say 'Not Everyone Can Handle Fame...'

Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance at the screening of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma’s film Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Sporting a traditional attire, she turned heads in an off-white kurta set paired with a pink dupatta. Due to her immense popularity, fans flocked around her, seeking selfies as she hurriedly made her way to her car. To accommodate all the requests, she swiftly took hold of a fan’s phone and took a selfie. However, when netizens caught sight of the incident in a video, they criticised her for being impolite.

“Did she just grab the guys phone," wrote one user, while another commented, “Not everyone can handle success and fame gracefully."

Shehnaaz and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were seen laughing and posing together at the screening. Recently, on her chat show, Nawazuddin asked Shehnaaz what she truly desires from the bottom of her heart. Shehnaaz candidly confessed, “Love." Nawazuddin reassured her that she would eventually find love. Shehnaaz then shared that going through heartbreak would improve her acting skills, saying, “Dhoka milega tab meri acting bahar aayegi (When I’ll experience betrayal, my acting will shine)."

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with her stint in the popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. Her quirky personality, childlike innocence, and amusing antics won hearts across the country. Her friendship with co-contestant, the late Siddharth Shukla, also became one of the major highlights of the show. Shehnaaz’s popularity continued to soar even after the show ended. Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz gained millions of followers on social media platforms and appeared in several music videos. The actress also hosted the celebrity chat show titled Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz. She already had a strong footing in the Punjabi film industry, but has now forayed into Bollywood with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.