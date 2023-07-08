Shehnaaz Gill's Explosive Take On Relationships: 'Been In Love Only Once. Everyone Is Selfish'

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently starred in the music video Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. When asked about the most suitable roles for Bollywood actors during a recent interview, Shehnaaz said that Aditya Roy Kapur is ideal for portraying heartbroken characters, while Alia Bhatt excels at playing heartbreakers.

In an interview with Mirchi Plus, when asked about Alia, Shehnaaz said, “Mujhe lagta hain woh (Alia Bhatt) dil toodne main sahi rahegi (I think she is a heartbreaker).” Talking about Aditya, Shehnaaz said, “Woh awara aashiq, galiyon main ghumne wala. Uspe woh gaana suit karta hai – ‘Sharaab Peete Peete’. Agar hum uska Aashiqui 2 dekhe toh.”

During a recent interview with Red FM, Shehnaaz Gill shared her thoughts on love and relationships too. She said that one mustn’t trust anyone in life. “Nobody is trustworthy. Everybody is selfish. One can be attached to another, but at some point, they will forget the other person.” Speaking about romantic relationships, Shehnaaz said, “I have been in love only once. Pyaar ki baatein mat karo yaar, pyaar vyaar kya hi hai (Don’t talk about love. What even is love?)”

Shehnaaz recently took to social media to share a BTS video from the shoot, where she can be seen shooting for the line ‘Sharab Pite Pite Jiske Haath Kaapte Ho, Yeh Samjho Woh Yaar Kaa Sataaya Huya Hain’ with Nawazuddin. During the shoot, despite the fading music, Shehnaaz could still be seen dancing to her heart’s content, adding steps that were not part of the choreography. Shehnaaz, known for her carefree personality, spontaneously broke into an impromptu jig as Nawazuddin watched and the choreographers cheered her on.

Although the song has gained popularity, Shehnaaz is facing trolling for allegedly overacting in it. Many have pointed out that Nawazuddin is the only one delivering a better performance in the song, which has been sung by B Praak.