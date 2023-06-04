Shehnaaz Gill's Reaction Goes Viral After Palak Tiwari Hugged Her Rumoured Boyfriend Raghav Juyal

Rumours are rife that actress Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are allegedly dating. The dating rumours began after Salman was seen teasing the duo and hinting that there might be chemistry between the two at the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. Now from the same event, an old video has gone viral where Shehnaaz Gill had an epic reaction when Palak Tiwari hugged Raghav.

In the video, Palak who was making her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, hugged her co-stars at the stage. After hugging Shehnaaz, she hugged Raghav. And while they shared the hug, the camera captured Shehnaaz’s reaction. The actress kept a straight face while looking at Raghav.

Have a look :

Earlier in an interview with DNA, Raghav had addressed his dating rumours with Shehnaaz. “I don’t know whether these rumours really exist, because such speculations don’t reach me, and I won’t believe in it until I have seen or heard."

He added, “Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up)…. hain, nahi hain… aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka. So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that’s it.”

Raghav had earlier told Hindustan Times as well, that he’s single. Citing work as a reason, Raghav shared, “I’m like bhai (referring to Khan), single. I’m shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I’m not even able to go back home (Dehradun). Earlier when I used to do TV, I would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be my lifestyle. Now that I’m doing films and I’m new, there’s a lot to be done. Waqt hi nahin milta. (And) Ladkiyon ko chahiye waqt - ‘Baby ne khana khaya’ - and wo main kar nahin paata. Time hi nahin milta,”

Raghav and Shehnaaz starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Led by Salman Khan, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Jagapathi Bapu, Siddharth Nigam, Virali Bhatnagar, and others. It was released on April 21.