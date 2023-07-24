Shekhar Kapur In London To Finalise Masoom Sequel? What We Know

Earlier this year, it was reported that internationally acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur was making a sequel to his 1983 directorial debut Masoom. The film, which told the tale of a child who was born out of wedlock, was a bold move for the conservative era in which it was made. It won numerous accolades and struck a chord with the audience and 40 years later, Shekhar Kapur is all set to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride yet again, as per reports.

Shekhar Kapur has been in London for two weeks recently. He was recently honoured with the IGF’s prestigious UK-India Awards for Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations. He also won the Best Director award for the British romcom What’s Love Got To Do With It. However, the filmmaker’s stay in London is apparently for more than just winning awards.

Reportedly, Shekhar Kapur is also in the city to finalise part of the soundtrack of his film Masoom: The New Generation. According to reports, he is working with a renowned English composer for the music of the film. The director will also be collaborating with one of the most popular music composers in India for yet another track for the film. Masoom: The New Generation is also set to be based in London, so he is reportedly also location scouting for the project as well.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Shekhar Kapur had said that the sequel is based on the “idea of home". “One of the significant developments is the exodus of children from small villages to Mumbai and from Mumbai to the West. They leave home to pursue their studies and never return, and every time I speak with them, they have a small issue that worries them: a shame that never fades, a sense of having “left my parents," they say. This is going to be an underlying theme in Masoom: The New Generation."

The original film had Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead with Jugal Hansraj and Urmila Matondkar making their debuts as child actors. The cast for the sequel has not been divulged yet.