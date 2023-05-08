Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Is Dyslexic And Has Intense ADD: Says 'A Special School Would Have Beaten...'

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter to reveal that he has been diagnosed with dyslexia, a condition often accompanied by attention deficit disorder (ADD). In his tweet, Kapur shared some of the life lessons he learned as a result of his condition, expressing gratitude that he was not sent to special schools.

He expressed gratitude that there were no special schools for kids like him during his upbringing as it could have curbed his rebellious nature and creativity, which led to his successful career as a filmmaker. He wrote, “Lessons of Life : I am completely dyslexic and have intense ADD. I don’t know what else! Thank God there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. They would have beaten out all the rebellion in me. Certainly would not have made any films. Or been creative."

Lessons of Life : I’m completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you?With #AI I’ve developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths…ofcourse ! With #dyslexia numbers made little sense — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 8, 2023

Following Kapur’s post about his dyslexia and ADD, many people took to the comment section of his social media post to share their views on the subject. While some agreed with Shekhar, one user pointed out that schools do not determine a child’s future, and it is ultimately their talent and abilities that take them to where they want to be. One user wrote, “Schools for Special aid children are blessing for those parents who has child with disability! Dyslexia or ADD may sound minor disorder for some but it’s a punishment for those parents whose children suffer the severity of this disorder!"

Shekhar Kapur’s most recent directorial work was on a romantic comedy film titled “What’s Love Got to Do with It", which came out last year. The movie boasted of a star-studded cast including Shabana Azmi, Emma Thompson, Lily James, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, Oliver Chris, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Alice Orr-Ewing, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Currently, the filmmaker is in the planning stages of creating an “Indian Harry Potter" franchise that will be equivalent to the original.

