Shekhar Kapur Uses ChatGPT To Write Script For Masoom Sequel: 'Amazed At AI’s Intuitive Understanding''

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is preparing for the sequel of his critically acclaimed 1983 drama, Masoom. Presently, the filmmaker. During the development of the sequel titled Masoom 2- The Next Generation, Shekhar Kapur utilised the AI chatbot ChatGPT to experiment with scriptwriting for Masoom 2. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the AI-generated results, accompanied by a picture from the movie Masoom. In the post’s caption, the director talked about how AI is being discussed as a tool for creative writing. Although he wasn’t very happy with the AI-generated story, Kapur was impressed by how well ChatGPT understood the movie’s theme.

“There’s so much talk about AI (Artificial Intelligence), and how it’s going even take over creative writing, that I decided to test it. I asked ChatGPT to come up with a story for Masoom 2 - the next generation .. my next film and was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it .. in AI’s version Rahul (played by Jugal Hansraj) always carried the angst of why he was rejected by his father initially .. but then grows up and gets married .. but not till he has kids of his own, does he realise the pressures his father had when they first found each other .. and finally forgives his father,” Shekhar Kapur wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

“Thankfully my story is far better than AI’s .. yet remember that CHATGPT does not see Video .. but within 30 secs had read everything that was ever written about Masoom .. and conjured up a credible moral dilemma for little Rahul and delivered a cohesive plot line .. in 30secs,” he added.

Further, Shekhar Kapur also pointed out that AI still had a long way to go in understanding human emotions when he received the results from the prompt. “Again, and thankfully, AI could not come up with a better and more emotional plot line/story than I did so I am still far more creative than AI. But I can see why the writers are striking in Hollywood .. for apparently AI is capable of delivering a credible plotline for series episodes! Phew! I’d better make some more films fast before AI catches up with my creativity,” he concluded.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Shekhar Kapur mentioned that Masoom 2 would be about an older couple living in a deteriorating house. He talked about how children grow up and sometimes distance themselves from their families without feeling guilty. However, he didn’t reveal how the sequel’s story would connect to the original Masoom.

Masoom, released in 1983, was based on a novel called Man, Woman, and Child. It was the first movie directed by Shekhar Kapur, who used to be an actor before that. The film starred actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Tanuja, Supriya Pathak, and Saeed Jaffrey. It also had young actors Urmila Matondkar, Jugal Hansraj, and Aradhana. This cinematic masterpiece showcased Kapur’s directorial brilliance, with its narrative, performances, and technical elements all meticulously crafted to create a lasting impression on its audience.

After making Masoom, Shekhar Kapur went on to direct other films like Mr. India, Bandit Queen, and the British movie Elizabeth. In 2022, he returned to directing with a romantic comedy called What’s Love Got To Do With It?