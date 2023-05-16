CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parineeti Chopra EngagementRanveer DeepikaGauahar Khan BabyDahaad ReviewAsit Modi
Home » Movies » Shekhar Suman Makes SHOCKING Statements About Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan; Says 'I Was Never...'
2-MIN READ

Shekhar Suman Makes SHOCKING Statements About Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan; Says 'I Was Never...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 17:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut dated in 2008.

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut dated in 2008.

Shekhar Suman opens up about Adhyayan Suman's relationship and break-up with Kangana Ranaut.

Shekhar Suman opened up about his son Adhyayan Suman’s relationship with Kangana Ranaut and claimed he never spoke to the Queen actress when they were dating. For the unversed, Adhyayan and Kangana back in 2008. The now-ex couple was shooting for their film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. They had an ugly break up with Shekhar taking numerous digs at Kangana at the time.

Now, speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Shekhar looked back at the relationship and confessed he knew everything about the relationship but chose to remain tight-lipped because he wanted Adhyayan to fight his own battles. He added that neither Adhyayan nor Kangana should be blamed for the break-up.

“I was aware of every single moment. But I never talked to Kangana. That’s his battle, he has to fight it. I can only give him the strength to fight that battle. I cannot fight his battles. I can never be that dad who would go and tell the other person, ‘tumne mere bachche ke saath..(why did you wrong my child)’. I think he is man enough and can fight his battles,” Shekhar said.

The actor added that he was never against Adhyayan dating Kangana. “I am never against any relationship. I was not against his relationship with Kangana. I think it’s a phase in life; sometimes you succeed in your first relationship, and sometimes you fail. Nobody wants that they fail in their first relationship. But society loves drama. People would have wanted Kangana and Adhyayan’s relationship to end. Sometimes even your friends do not want your happiness,” he added. kah

top videos

    “It was neither Adhyayan nor Kangana’s fault. It was the fault of circumstances because of which some things happened which were not meant to be. It should always end on a good note. Also, if by mistake Adhyayan said anything that he shouldn’t have, he apologised. He doesn’t have any anger for anybody,” Shekhar said. Nevertheless, Shekhar said that Adhyayan went through “dungeons and abyss from where it is impossible to come out from” but is better now.

    Adhyayan Suman made his acting debut in 2008 with Haal-e-Dil. Following his film with Kangana, Raaz — The Mystery Continues, in 2009, Adhyayan went on to take a break for four years and made his comeback in 2013 with Dehraadun Diary. He starred in films such as Himmatwala (2013), Heartless (2014), and Luckhnowi Ishq (2015), among others. He was last seen in the series Ashram.

    About the Author
    Dishya Sharma
    Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Adhyayan Suman
    2. bollywood
    3. Kangana Ranaut
    4. shekhar suman
    first published:May 16, 2023, 17:20 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 17:28 IST