Sherlyn Chopra Says She Wants to Pose Nude with Ranveer Singh: 'On a Secluded Island...' | Exclusive

Sherlyn Chopra is returning to the spotlight in Season 2 of Ekta Kapoor’s streaming series Paurashpur after a brief absence from the screen. The actor has often been in the news either with her brash on-screen persona, by offering divisive commentary, or by going full monty for a magazine. In an exclusive conversation with News18, Chopra talks about returning to acting after a major health scare, reacts to people calling her fake and plastic, and also what she has to say about Rakhi Sawant and Raj Kundra.

You are returning to acting after a long time. What drew you towards Paurashpur-2?

This is like my re-birth and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor who thought that I am worthy enough to be the face of Paurashpur-2. I have always been yearning to do good work where I could showcase my acting skills and that is when this series came to me. When I was offered this role, I asked myself, ‘What do I have in common with her?’ I realised I share a lot of qualities with this character. When someone calls her ‘Rani’, she tells them to address her as ‘Maharani’. She is someone who knows her worth. Just like her, I consider myself nothing less than a winner.

Why would you say that this is like a rebirth for you?

I had kidney failure, which made me quite unwell. I only had three months to live, according to the doctors. I promised myself that I would not give up because I still had a lot of life left to live. My renal failure was reversed after three months of medication. The fact that I am here today promoting Paurashpur-2feels miraculous. I’ve been given a second chance at life and now I just want to keep working and live each day to the fullest because I feel if I can overcome a near-death situation then I can achieve anything. I believe this is the golden era of my career.

You have a huge fan following on social media but at the same time a lot of people feel that every time you step out, it is to gain attention for all the wrong reasons. How do you react to such things?

I don’t take these comments seriously. People who haven’t faced kidney failure don’t know the kind of hardships that I have been through. These people who troll me have not taken heavy doses of medication like I did so I don’t think they have any right to comment on my lifestyle or me and they should keep their mouths shut. I have often been embroiled in controversies because I speak with honesty. When I introspected myself, I concluded that it’s better not to be a people-pleaser.

When you put out the teaser of Paurashpur-2, there were a lot of negative comments including someone calling you completely plastic and why would someone want to watch Sherlyn Chopra?

I would just like to say that it is my money and my body and I can do whatever I want to with it and it shouldn’t matter to anyone. This toned figure that you see is not because of plastic surgery. These people who make such comments don’t have a job and are all frustrated individuals who are jealous of my success.

Talking about controversies, you and Rakhi Sawant share a love-hate relationship.

As of today, I don’t think I have anything against her. As an individual, she has worked hard for her entire life and has earned her place in the industry. I wish the best for her. Whenever she passes any comments against me, I reply to her even more fiercely. Yes, there is a lawsuit that is going on, but I don’t have any enmity against her.

You have also filed a lawsuit against Raj Kundra who had recently been arrested allegedly for producing adult content. It is now learnt that a biopic is being made on it and he might also act in it.

I think he should first try to become a responsible human being and then become an actor. I would suggest he take acting workshops or some tips from his wife (Shilpa Shetty).

You have taken some bold decisions in life including going nude for Playboy magazine. Would you at this point in your career, do it again?

Yes, why not. But I would like to do it only with Ranveer Singh on a secluded island as he also did something similar (going nude for a magazine) to what I did many years back. When he did it, he was praised but if we do it, we are abused. But I am sure it would be fun to do some interesting poses with him.