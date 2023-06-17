Sherlyn Chopra Slips Into Sexy Bralette And Sarong, Mimics Frenemy Rakhi Sawant In New Video; Watch

Months after filing police complaints against each other, Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra become friends again in February. On Wednesday, Sherlyn publicly supported Rakhi in her battle against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, who is currently in judicial custody. The two shared hugs, kisses on the cheeks, and even cut a cake while celebrating their newfound friendship in front of the paparazzi. Talking to the paparazzi with Sherlyn sitting by her side, Rakhi had said, “Sherlyn meri bahut purani dost hai. No doubt hum dono ke beech me thoda sa kujh ho gaya tha, main us cheez ke liye apni behen se mafi mangti hu. I love you (Sherlyn is a very old friend of mine. There is no doubt that we had a little disagreement between us, and I apologise to her for that)."

Cut to June and things are back to square one. In a video that was shared by the paps today, Sherlyn can be seen going off on Rakhi once again. “She’s saying she’s the original and everyone else is a clone. Arre behen, Hum boyfriend nehi badalte 3-4 mahino mein, husbands nehi badalte, dramebaazi nehi karte. Ma ki maiyat par TRP nehi batorte (She’s saying she’s the original and everyone else is a clone. We don’t change boyfriends every 3-4 months, we don’t change husbands, we don’t engage in drama. We don’t exploit the funeral of our mother for TRP)."

Sherlyn sported blue co-ords, a halterneck bralette and a skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Check out the video here:

In January, Rakhi was detained by the Mumbai Police following a complaint from Sherlyn, alleging that Rakhi had shared inappropriate videos and photos of her online. In November of the previous year, both Rakhi and Sherlyn lodged FIRs against each other for using offensive language.