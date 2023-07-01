Shershaah To Border, War Films And What They Truly Say

Bollywood has always had a thing for war films. How the subject is treated depends on the filmmaker. In Hindi films, war is almost always glorified where sons of the land (and the occasional daughter) can give their lives for the greater glory of the country. Again, some choose to narrate the living conditions and ordeals of those dedicated to protecting their motherland. Let us take a look at some movies which have tried to address war from a different perspective.

Shershaah

The most recent film that comes to mind is the Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. The film is a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil war. The film managed to focus mostly on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and steered clear of any instances of jingoism.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released in the year 2020. In this film, Jahnavi Kapoor appeared in the role of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. She was the first female pilot to fight in a war and rather than the war itself, the focus of the story was more on how a woman excelled in a male-dominated sector.

Border

Based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, this movie evoked strong emotions and is one of the few war-based films that has an anti-war message. The last 15 minutes of the movie depict the futility of war and the devastation it costs to both sides.

Haqeeqat

This 1964 movie is based on the Sino-Indian War of 1962, which began as a conflict for territorial sovereignty. The Rezang La battle, which was thought to be the sole engagement of the war in which India prevailed, serves as the foundation of the movie.

LOC: Kargil

The film ‘LOC: Kargil’ is based on the Kargil war and had a huge ensemble cast with actors like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Manoj Bajpayee, Sanjay Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna among others.