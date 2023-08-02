Shija Rasheed's Malayalam Movie August 27 Gets A Release Date

Malayalam actor Shiju Abdul Rasheed was recently a part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 and emerged among the final five. He was finally evicted before the grand finale but not before he amassed a large number of fans through his stint in the show. His newfound popularity with Bigg Boss Malayalam has led to increased interest in his upcoming projects and one of them is a film named August 27.

August 27 is a bilingual film produced by Jebita Ajith under the banner of Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd, starring Shiju Abdul Rasheed. According to the crew, the film will be released on August 18. The film is directed by Ajith Ravi Pegasus. Kumbala Padmakumar has penned the story and screenplay while the cinematography of the film has been handled by Krishna PS.

Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Jaseela, Rishad, Sushmita Gopinath, MR Gopakumar, Sajimon Parayil, Neena Kurup and Tara Kalyan play the central characters in the film. The movie is touted to be a family drama with thriller elements incorporated as well. The changing dynamics of family relationships have been revealed to form the crux of the story by the team. The songs in the film are composed by Akhil and Sam Siva, while the background score is done by Saanand George.

Shiju Abdul Rasheed is one of the most well-known performers in the business, having given a large number of appearances. For more than 14 years, he has been a consistent presence in popular TV shows and motion pictures. He frequently acted alongside rom-com stars like Kunchacko Bobban and Dileep in films because of his talent for handling comedic roles. Shiju Abdul Rasheed has also appeared in foreign films. The actor’s career took a turn for the better after he gained recognition for his performance in Rajesh Touchriver’s film In the Name of Buddha. The critically acclaimed movie chronicles the life of a successful Sri Lankan physician.