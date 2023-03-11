Shilpa Saklani Makes a Comeback After 4 Yrs With Karan Kundrra's Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

Television actress Shilpa Saklani, who has been away from the cameras, is all set to make her comeback after a 4-year sabbatical. The actress last appeared as Vrinda Kuldeep Shekhawat in the critically acclaimed show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, which concluded in 2019. Shilpa has now joined the cast of the recently premiered show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which also stars Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

What Do We Know About Shilpa’s Role In Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal?

Not much is known about Shilpa Sanklani’s role in this newly released show. “Although I’m starting the shoot tomorrow, I won’t be able to share much about my character because I do not have enough details yet,” the actress told the Times of India.

‘Mommy’ Shilpa Returns To Work

Shilpa’s comeback to the screen also comes months after she attained motherhood. The actress and her husband Apurva Agnihotri, who married in 2004, were blessed with a daughter in October 2022. Soon after sharing the happy news on Instagram, Shilpa revealed that she always dreamt of becoming a mother to a girl. The couple named their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

Shilpa’s Career In Showbiz

Shilpa got her big break in the showbiz industry with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played Ganga Sahil Virani. She later landed the lead role in Zee TV’s Lavanya. Shilpa has appeared in several reality shows over the years, including Nach Baliye 1, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Mr. & Ms. TV and Bigg Boss 7.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Premiered Last Month

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a Colors TV supernatural fantasy television series that premiered on February 13, 2023. The supernatural show, produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, has been generating buzz since its announcement. The plot revolves around Isha, who is in love with Armaan but is torn apart when his brother, Veer, enters the picture.

