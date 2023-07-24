Shilpa And Shamita Shetty Make Heads Turn In Chic Attire

They never fail to make a statement wherever they go. We are talking about Bollywood sisters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. The Shetty sisters were spotted attending the MVM bash hosted by Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. The party was organised at a luxurious restaurant in Mumbai’s Worli area. Shilpa and Shamita Shetty both posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the restaurant.

They looked as classy and bold as ever. While Shilpa Shetty wore a shimmery silver bodycon dress with thin straps and frill designs at the bottom, Shamita Shetty went for a black and golden combination. She wore a solid black short dress with a pair of golden heels and layered chains. She also carried a matching small clutch. Reportedly, Ed Westwick landed in Mumbai to show support for his girlfriend, actress Amy Jackson’s upcoming film Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae.

As soon as their video went viral on the internet, social media users flooded the post with compliments. One of them commented, “Accept it or not, they are the prettiest Bollywood Sisters in all," while another said, “Awesome personality hai aaj bhi."

Shilpa Shetty is very close to her sister Shamita. Recently, on Parent’s Day, she shared a rare glimpse from her childhood days. In the throwback picture, Shilpa and Shamita were seen posing with their late father, Surendra Shetty, and mother, Sunanda Shetty. “For being the BESTest parents…Happy Parents’ Day! Miss you, Dad! Love you, Mom. Eternally grateful we are!" she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt in KD-The Devil as Satyavati. The film will have a pan-India release and be available in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. She is also working on Rohit Shetty’s web series, Indian Police Force, along with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She will also appear as a judge on India’s Got Talent 10 with Kirron Kher and Badshah. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in the film, The Tenant.