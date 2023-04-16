Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Her Sunday Binge In Stunning Beachwear; Shamita Shetty Reacts

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest-looking actresses in the industry. She regularly follows her yoga routine and also inspires her fans about the same. But this does not mean the actress does not like to treat herself. For her Sundays are Binge days and she always shares videos also on her Instagram handle. But today Shilpa shared a picture in beachwear and enjoying curly fries.

In her latest Instagram post, Shilpa Shetty can be seen wearing a beachy dress which she paired with a blue shirt and a hat. Sharing the same, the Life In A Metro actress wrote, “Straight talk, curly fries. #SundayBinge #SunDay #CurlyFries #foodie #foodgasm.” Her sister Shamita Shetty commented, “Yum.” Fans also flooded the comments section.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

On the occasion of Sibling’s Day, Shilpa Shetty shared a fun video of her children Viaan and Samisha bonding. In the caption, she wrote, “Siblings are the best… even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump. On Sibling’s Day (and every day), there’s nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together. How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale… (the list is really long)? Love you, my Tunki, Shamita Shetty, can’t live without you.”

On the work front, the actress announced her new project on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. In the caption, she wrote, “Ugadi subhakankshalu. Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha. On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD’s battlefield as #Satyavati!”

In the poster, she is seen wearing an elegant polka dot saree, oversized shades, and a classic bun. Shilpa also introduced her new character, Satyavati, who is set to enter the war in “KD’s battlefield”. The film stars Druva Sarja in the lead, alongside V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here