Shilpa Shetty Enjoys Movie Outing With Family, Husband Raj Kundra Spotted Without Mask

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who was last seen in the 2022 film Nikamma, was recently spotted with her family members. On Wednesday night, the Kundra family was captured by the paparazzi at PVR, Juhu, as they headed for a movie outing. In the video shared by a celebrity photographer, Shilpa Shetty can be seen spending quality time with her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty. But what intrigued fans was Raj Kundra’s appearance, as he was papped entering the theatre without a mask.

Talking about their outfit, Shilpa Shetty known for her sartorial elegance, donned a casual yet chic ensemble while sister Shamita Shetty was also spotted in comfy attire. On the other hand, the mother Sunanda Shetty was dressed in red colour salwar suit.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, social media users flocked to the comment section with their reactions. Many were surprised to see Raj Kundra without a mask after a long time. A user wrote, “He (Raj Kundra) is handsome no doubt," while another commented, “Shilpa Shetty kitni young lag rahi (Shilpa Shetty looks quite young)."

“Jo bhi hai.. her mother Sunanda Shetty is more beautiful than both of her daughters (Shilpa and Shamita Shetty)," an Instagram user wrote.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself hosting the national flag. She was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha Raj Kundra, and her mother Sunanda Shetty. Accompanying the video, she wrote in the caption, “Vande Mataram.” In no time, she was trolled for wearing shoes during flag hoisting.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been vocal about the significance of balancing personal and professional commitments. Her dedication to fitness, wellness, and her role as a mother is an inspiration to many. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty’s most recent appearance was in the 2022 movie Nikamma, where she co-starred alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. Shilpa’s next venture involves her participation in Rohit Shetty’s debut on the digital platform with the series Indian Police Force (IPF). This web series is set to be led by Sidharth Malhotra, and it will also showcase the presence of Vivek Oberoi.