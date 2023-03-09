CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveKylie JennerKiara AdvaniUrfi JavedRanbir Kapoor
Home » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Gets Irritated As Ladies Forcefully Take Selfies With Her, Cops Intervene; Watch Viral Video
1-MIN READ

Shilpa Shetty Gets Irritated As Ladies Forcefully Take Selfies With Her, Cops Intervene; Watch Viral Video

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 11:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Shilpa Shetty to be next seen in Indian Police Force. (Photo: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty to be next seen in Indian Police Force. (Photo: Instagram)

Soon after the video was shared online, several Shilpa Shetty fans reacted to it and expressed disappointment.

Shilpa Shetty was recently surrounded by a group of women fans who were very eager to take selfies with the actress. In a video that has surfaced online, the Nikamma actress can be seen getting irritated with a group of ladies who can be seen forcefully asking her to take selfies with them. While Shilpa remain seated in her seat, ladies lined up to take a picture with her. They then put their cell phones in front of Shilpa’s face in order to click photos.

“Mam.. Mam kya kar rahey hain aap?" Shilpa can be heard saying in the video as her hair gets stuck with one of the women who was trying to take a picture with them. Later in the video, police personnel can also be seen seemingly asking the ladies to not trouble the actress. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, several fans reacted to it and expressed disappointment. “Seriously no sense of personal space," one of the fans wrote. “people are going crazy these days," another comment read.

RELATED NEWS

Shilpa Shetty was invited to felicitate the female officers of the Nirbhaya Squad that’s working relentlessly for women’s safety. This event was held by the Mumbai Police on the occasion of Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 7.

“The fearless cops of the Nirbhaya Squad work relentlessly round the clock to ensure the city sleeps safe. I feel honored to felicitate their dedication.", she said at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon essay the role of a female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe titled Indian Police Force. With this, she will be the first female cop to enter Rohit Shetty’s much-loved cop dramas. The actress is also looking forward to the very special film Sukhee by Abudantia Entertainment where she will be seen in yet another different avatar.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. shilpa shetty
first published:March 09, 2023, 11:08 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 11:10 IST
Read More