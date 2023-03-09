Shilpa Shetty was recently surrounded by a group of women fans who were very eager to take selfies with the actress. In a video that has surfaced online, the Nikamma actress can be seen getting irritated with a group of ladies who can be seen forcefully asking her to take selfies with them. While Shilpa remain seated in her seat, ladies lined up to take a picture with her. They then put their cell phones in front of Shilpa’s face in order to click photos.

“Mam.. Mam kya kar rahey hain aap?" Shilpa can be heard saying in the video as her hair gets stuck with one of the women who was trying to take a picture with them. Later in the video, police personnel can also be seen seemingly asking the ladies to not trouble the actress. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, several fans reacted to it and expressed disappointment. “Seriously no sense of personal space," one of the fans wrote. “people are going crazy these days," another comment read.

Shilpa Shetty was invited to felicitate the female officers of the Nirbhaya Squad that’s working relentlessly for women’s safety. This event was held by the Mumbai Police on the occasion of Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 7.

“The fearless cops of the Nirbhaya Squad work relentlessly round the clock to ensure the city sleeps safe. I feel honored to felicitate their dedication.", she said at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will soon essay the role of a female cop in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe titled Indian Police Force. With this, she will be the first female cop to enter Rohit Shetty’s much-loved cop dramas. The actress is also looking forward to the very special film Sukhee by Abudantia Entertainment where she will be seen in yet another different avatar.

