Shilpa Shetty Gets Trolled For Her Outfit At An Event, Netizens Call Her 'Zebra'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is well-known for her fitness routines and diet-conscious plans. Her Instagram account is a treat for all of her followers. She frequently posts excerpts from her fitness routine which includes yoga, stretches, and occasionally even cardio. Recently, the actress walked a red carpet at an event in Mumbai but was trolled for the same.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, Shilpa Shetty was captured in an elegant two piece black and white striped outfit. She accessorised her look with a gold necklace and kept her makeup glam with red lip shade. The actress smiled and posed for the camera before heading inside the venue of the event. But her OOTD didn’t go down well with the netizens as they resorted to trolling.

One of them wrote, “Zebra in party(laughing and crying emoji)". Another one commented, “Met Gala ki feeling le Rahi hai ye!" Someone else said, “Zebra crossing!" A netizen stated,"Urban Zebra!" Some of the fans also complimented her look. One of them said, “Stunning and slim beauty Shilpa Shetty!" Another one commented, “Just slayed(with fire emoji)".

The actress’s dedication to fitness and healthy living has been an inspiration to many, and her social media posts often feature yoga poses, workout routines, and healthy eating tips. Through her posts, Shilpa aims to motivate her fans to prioritize their physical and mental well-being and to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Recently, the actress and her family went to Mangalore to pray at Kateel Durga Parmeshwari temple in Ullanje, Mangalore. The clip began with Shilpa entering the temple premises. The actress wrote, “Back to my native roots, Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi Kateel Durgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, which I am so proud of.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. She is carrying a retro look. Announcing her association, she wrote, “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in #KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.” The film also stars actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has ‘Sukhee’ and ‘Indian Police Force’ in the pipeline.

