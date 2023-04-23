Shilpa Shetty Heads to Mangalore and Introduces Her Children To Her Roots, Fans Laud Her

Shilpa Shetty is glad to be back in her native land. The actress and her family went to Mangalore to pray at Kateel Durga Parmeshwari temple in Ullanje, Mangalore. On social media, she shared her visit.

The clip begins with Shilpa entering the temple premises. Shilpa and Shamita can be seen offering prayers to the deity. The actress wrote, “Back to my native roots, Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi Kateel Durgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, which I am so proud of.” The actress is seen wearing a multi colour saree and is looking refreshing. She has completed her look with a bun and minimalistic makeup.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Recently, the actress shared a picture in beachwear and enjoying curly fries. In her picture, Shilpa can be seen wearing a beachy dress which she paired with a blue shirt and a hat. Sharing the same, the Life In A Metro actress wrote, “Straight talk, curly fries. #SundayBinge #SunDay #CurlyFries #foodie #foodgasm.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in KD – The Devil. She will play the role of Satyavati in the film. The actress shared the first look of her character on the occasion of Ugadi. She is carrying a retro look. Announcing her association, she wrote, “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in #KD’s battlefield as Satyavati.” The film also stars actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative character. The movie is set in the 1970s. Shilpa also has ‘Sukhee’ in the pipeline.

Apart from this, Shilpa will be making her digital debut. Rohit Shetty’s debut web series titled Indian Police Force also stars Sidharth Malhotra in lead role and Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal character.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here