Shilpa Shetty Joins Cast of KD - The Devil, Makes a Comeback to Kannada Film Industry

Shilpa Shetty has announced her new project titled KD - The Devi. On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, the actress took to her Instagram handle to confirm that she will be joining the cast as Satyavati and also shared her first look. Sharing her first look from KD- The Devil, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I’m thrilled to share with you a new character entering the war in KD's battlefield as Satyavati.”

In the picture, Shilpa perfectly nails the retro look and is captured walking ahead of a black ambassador. The diva donned a white and red polka dot saree with black borders and paired it with a red blouse. She accessorised her outfit with gold jewellery sunglasses and an animal print purse. The actress completed her look with a braided hairdo, red bindi and dewy makeup. The poster also shows doves flying in the background. By the looks of the first post, it seems like Shilpa will be seen in a completely different avatar than what she has portrayed earlier.

Shilpa Shetty's fans were quick to flood the comment section with praises. One of the users wrote, “Welcome to the Kannada industry.” Another commented, “Love the look.” One person remarked, “Congratulations, you look fabulous. Can’t wait to see you.”

Take a look at the poster below:

In October last year, KD- The Devil's title teaser was released in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The Kannada version was voiced by Prem himself, while Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mohanlal provided their voices for the Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam versions.

Since its announcement, KD - The Devil has garnered a lot of attention and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Prem, the period action film is reportedly based on real events that occurred in Bengaluru. Along with Shilpa Shetty, the film features Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. KD - The Devil is bankrolled by KVN Productions and is expected to hit the theatres this year.

